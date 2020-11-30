Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerhardus SCHULTE. View Sign Death Notice



Gerhardus Hermannus

(Gerry):

On November 28, 2020 peacefully at Admatha Lodge surrounded by family; in his 82nd year. Much loved husband of Jan. Beloved Dad to Helen and Tony and Catherine and Martin and Da to Andrew and Sarah. Poppa to Cormac, Molly, Emily, Seamus, Beth, Willem and Oscar.

"After a long journey,

at peace now".

Rust in vrede.

Thanks to the staff at Admatha Lodge who have cared for Gerry. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Research would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Schulte family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate of Gerry's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Wednesday, December 2, at 2.00pm.







Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2020

