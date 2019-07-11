DE ROOY, Gerardus
Franciscus Maria (Gerry):
On July 4, 2019, passing peacefully at Cashmere View, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maria, adored father of Marinus (Ronnie) and his partner Michelle, loved granddad of Jacinda. Special thanks to the staff of Brookhaven Rest Home and Cashmere View Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gerry De Rooy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Gerry's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2019