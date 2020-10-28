McMAHON,
Gerard Francis (Gerry):
Peacefully passed away, with family at his side, on October 25, 2020, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Brendon; Terry and Carolyn, Nicole and Gerard and Poppy, Sarah and Jordan; Shaun and Kelly, Grace, Holly; Christina and Brendon, Kieran, Annie-Rose; Moira and Mark; Monica and Richard, Connor, Oliver, and Clara. Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding Hospital for their love, care and attention of Gerry during the past 3 years. In accordance with Gerry's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass for Gerry will be celebrated this Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2.00pm, at the Catholic Church, Leeston. Vigil prayers 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday), please phone 0274694558 for venue. For the funeral livestream link, and messages, please e-mail [email protected] Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Friends of Ellesmere Hospital would be appreciated and can be made at the Mass.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020