Acknowledgment

MacMANUS,

Gerard Michael:

July 10, 2020

William, Peter and Shelley, Mark and Saphire, Sally Riches and the family wish to acknowledge and thank everyone for their kind thoughts, prayers, cards and facebook comments on the passing of Gerard. Special thanks to the staff, pupils, ex pupils and parents of Hobsonville Point Secondary School, also to University of Canterbury Computer Science Department, PPTA, DTTA, Core Education, Gamefroot, Rolleston College and associated education professionals that Gerard was associated with. Thanks also to those who made donations to the Gerard MacManus HPSS Innovation award. A special mention to those who could not attend the service but were able to watch the live streaming due to COVID-19 restrictions. Special thanks to the Oncology Day Ward, Ward 26, Nurse Maude District Nursing, Palliative care team and the Hospice for your care during Gerard's illness. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



