MacMANUS,
Gerard Michael:
On Friday, July 10, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, aged 42 years. Dearly loved son of William and the late Heather, and stepson of Sally Riches, loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Shelley (Adelaide), Mark and Crystal, and stepbrother of Andrew and Louise, Michael, and Scott, and uncle to his nephews and niece.
Rest in peace
Special thanks to all the amazing staff at the Oncology Department, Nurse Maude and Nurse Maude Hospice for care and support of Gerard. Messages may be addressed to the MacManus family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gerard MacManus Innovation Award at Hobsonville Point Secondary School, would be appreciated and can be made online at HPSS Bank Account: 12-3119-0242094-00, Reference: Gerard Award. A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at St Bede's College Chapel, 210 Main North Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 16, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from July 13 to July 15, 2020
