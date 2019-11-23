Gerard MACKENDRY

  • "Deepest sympathy to Trish and family. Gerry was one of..."
    - Bill Garth
  • "McKENDRY, Gerard Thomas: Dearly loved son of the late Jim..."
    - Gerard MCKENDRY
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St Peter's Catholic Church
11 Fisher Ave
Beckenham
Death Notice


logoMcKENDRY,
Gerard Thomas:
On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a long illness; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (nee Spark), much loved father and father-in-law of Bridget and the late Julian Carver, Jim, and Colleen and Ryan Davies, much loved granddad of Seraphine and Xavier, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Gerard by the staff at Access Community Health and Nurse Maude. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the McKendry family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass for Gerard will be held in St Peter's Catholic Church, 11 Fisher Ave, Beckenham, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10.30am. Followed by interment at Sydenham Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
