HILL, Gerard David (Gerry):
13.5.1954 - 4.1.2020
Of Ponsonby, Auckland. Son of Toby and Flo, brother of late Yvonne, Louis and Patrick. Survived by brother Michael. Soulmate of Sally, loved dad of Mel and Josh. Former seafarer, unionist and innkeeper. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at the Grey Lynn Returned Services Club, Auckland, on Saturday, January 11 at 11.00am. Thanks to his carers, the ambulance staff, doctors, nurses, physios at Auckland Hospital, Mercy Hospice staff, and all the friends who helped and whose company Gerry enjoyed. In lieu of flowers, Gerry would love you to donate to Mercy Hospice www.mercyhospice.org.nz
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020