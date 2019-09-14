HAVERLAND, Gerard:
Elly, John, Michele, Ron, Gary, Nick, Marrianne, Michael, Antony, Jacky and their families express our heartfelt thanks for your prayers, flowers, food, attendance at the graveside and remembrance service, and your many expressions of sympathy following the passing into glory of a dear husband, father, step-father, Opa and great-Opa. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Psalm 103:17
"But the steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and his righteousness to their children's children."
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019