HAVERLAND, Gerard:On August 28, 2019, suddenly at home, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Elly and the late Johanna, loved father and father-in-law of John and Harriet, Michele and Roy, Ron and Wendy, Gary and Margaret, loved step-father of Nick and Ety, Marrianne and Gerald, Michael and Gea, Antony and Angie, and Jacky and Erik, and much loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and wider family."But I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced thathe is able to guard until that day, what has been entrusted to me." 2 Tim 1:12A Graveside Service will be held at Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, on Monday, September 2, at 11.00am, followed by a service of thanksgiving for the life and faith of Gerard in the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 61 Cornwall Street, St Albans, at 2.00pm.