HAVERLAND, Gerard:
On August 28, 2019, suddenly at home, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Elly and the late Johanna, loved father and father-in-law of John and Harriet, Michele and Roy, Ron and Wendy, Gary and Margaret, loved step-father of Nick and Ety, Marrianne and Gerald, Michael and Gea, Antony and Angie, and Jacky and Erik, and much loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and wider family.
"But I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced that
he is able to guard until that day, what has been entrusted to me." 2 Tim 1:12
A Graveside Service will be held at Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, on Monday, September 2, at 11.00am, followed by a service of thanksgiving for the life and faith of Gerard in the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 61 Cornwall Street, St Albans, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019