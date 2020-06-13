BELL,
Geraldine Zarlene Pearl
(formerly Todd, nee Niven):
On June 10, 2020, Zarlene passed away at Parkstone Care Home; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Bell, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jill, and Niven. Loved sister of the late Harold and Conrad (Mudgee, Australia). Adored grandmother of Stef and Laura, and Nicholas, and special great-grandma of Fionn. Many thanks to the staff of Parkstone, whose care of Zarlene over the past four years was so warm and professional, she truly felt at home with you. Zarlene's long career in the teaching profession, her vibrancy and passion for music and song touched so many lives.
'lei vissuto la vita al massimo'
Messages to the Todd family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private farewell will be held.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020