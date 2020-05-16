SMITH, Gerald Quenton:
On May 12, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a short illness, aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Nicola (Nicki), loved son of the late Doreen and Quenton, brother of Tony, loved brother-in-law of Mark, and Leanne, and loved uncle of Aaron, Alysha, Zoe, and Brooke. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated. Communications to [email protected] or The Family of the late Gerald Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Gerald's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020