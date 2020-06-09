RICKERBY, Gerald Keith:
Peacefully, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital ICU, with his loving family at his side, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Marion for 56 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul and Andrea, Stephen and Janfrey, and Ian and Larisa. Very special grandad of Olivia, Paige, and Zac. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Malcolm and Jeanie, Douglas and Barbara, Lindsay and Sue, Alan and Libby, and Susan and Bruce. A much loved uncle and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Rickerby family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Gerald's life will be held at the St Martins Bowling Club, 15 Clouston Street, St Martins, on Thursday, June 11, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from June 9 to June 10, 2020