LUKEY, Gerald Vivian:
Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, in Motueka, in his 87th year. Dearly beloved husband of Elma; cherished father and father-in-law of Jeanette and Phinny, and Deidre and David; and treasured granddad and poppa of all his 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and
1 great-great-grandchild. Messages to the Lukey family, c/- Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Home, 57 High Street, Motueka. A memorial service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held at St Thomas' Church, High Street, Motueka, on Saturday, June 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019