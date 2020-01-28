Dr Gerald LEWIS

Death Notice

LEWIS,
Dr Gerald Richard John:
(78) Peacefully at home on January 24, 2020. Much loved husband to Monica. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law to Deborah and Andrew, Susie and Jon, Mandy and Tori. Adored "Beanpa" to Daniel, Nicole, Ryan, Hayley and Mannix. A service for Gerald will be held at Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland, on Saturday, February 1, at 1.30pm, followed by afternoon tea. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taupo Hospice in his name please. "A life that touches others goes on forever".
Published in The Press on Jan. 28, 2020
