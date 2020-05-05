Gerald HOWSE (1928 - 2020)
  "With my love and condolences. RIP MR Howse."
    - Lyanne Wheeler
  "My mum Pix Grennell sends her condolences and is very sad..."
    - Rahera Grennell
  "Sorry to hear Gerald has passed away, we always enjoyed..."
    - Diane Highman
  "Really sad to see the passing of Gerald. Had a lot of..."
    - John Bond
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

HOWSE, Gerald (Rockie):
9.07.1928 – 3.05.2020
Of Rangiora. Gerald passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family early Sunday morning. Husband of the late Judy, and partner to the late Jean and late Nancy. Loved and treasured Dad to Gale and Barry, Maxeen and Jack, Paulette and Ian, Peter and Marilyn. Dearly loved Grandad and Poua of Travis and Julie, Anita, Vanessa and Mike, Scott and Klaartje, Gemma and Lucas, Kori and Erica, Tarsha and Gus. Loved Poua Rockie to Kit, Frankie, Holly, Reef, Gracie, Ruby, Mason, Emersyn, Aroha, Tane, Khya, Ahli and Isah. Rockie was treasured by his extended whanau throughout New Zealand and he loved the companionship of his close neighbours in Rangiora and Kaiapoi. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and compassion from all primary and subsidiary health care services. At Rockie's request, a private cremation will take place. A celebration of Rockie's life will be advised at a date when we can all be together again. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Gerald Howse, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on May 5, 2020
