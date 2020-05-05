Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gulliver & Tyler Ltd 37 Blackett Street Rangiora , Canterbury 7400 033138222 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Death Notice



9.07.1928 – 3.05.2020

Of Rangiora. Gerald passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family early Sunday morning. Husband of the late Judy, and partner to the late Jean and late Nancy. Loved and treasured Dad to Gale and Barry, Maxeen and Jack, Paulette and Ian, Peter and Marilyn. Dearly loved Grandad and Poua of Travis and Julie, Anita, Vanessa and Mike, Scott and Klaartje, Gemma and Lucas, Kori and Erica, Tarsha and Gus. Loved Poua Rockie to Kit, Frankie, Holly, Reef, Gracie, Ruby, Mason, Emersyn, Aroha, Tane, Khya, Ahli and Isah. Rockie was treasured by his extended whanau throughout New Zealand and he loved the companionship of his close neighbours in Rangiora and Kaiapoi. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and compassion from all primary and subsidiary health care services. At Rockie's request, a private cremation will take place. A celebration of Rockie's life will be advised at a date when we can all be together again. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Gerald Howse, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







HOWSE, Gerald (Rockie):9.07.1928 – 3.05.2020Of Rangiora. Gerald passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family early Sunday morning. Husband of the late Judy, and partner to the late Jean and late Nancy. Loved and treasured Dad to Gale and Barry, Maxeen and Jack, Paulette and Ian, Peter and Marilyn. Dearly loved Grandad and Poua of Travis and Julie, Anita, Vanessa and Mike, Scott and Klaartje, Gemma and Lucas, Kori and Erica, Tarsha and Gus. Loved Poua Rockie to Kit, Frankie, Holly, Reef, Gracie, Ruby, Mason, Emersyn, Aroha, Tane, Khya, Ahli and Isah. Rockie was treasured by his extended whanau throughout New Zealand and he loved the companionship of his close neighbours in Rangiora and Kaiapoi. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and compassion from all primary and subsidiary health care services. At Rockie's request, a private cremation will take place. A celebration of Rockie's life will be advised at a date when we can all be together again. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Gerald Howse, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press on May 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers