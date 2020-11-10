GEMMELL, Gerald:
With great sadness we announce the loss of Gerald, who passed away on November 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Adele. Loved father of Vance. Loved brother of John, Jocelyn, and Jennifer, and brother-in-law and uncle. Treasured Pop to Courtney and Sarah, and Great-Pop to Layla, Indie and Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice. A Service for Gerald will be held at The Wakapuaka Crematorium Chapel, Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020