ELSTONE, Gerald Robert:
25.12.1961 - 11.12.2019
After 3 years battling cancer, Ged died peacefully with family by his side. Ged was a beloved father to Daniel, Chantelle, Adam and Serena. A cherished grandad to Zaviah, Elijah, Jonah, Harlem, Harmony and Jaxson. A brother to Stephen, Mark, Craig, Damian, Kevin and Liz. Ged will always be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. There will be a gathering taking place on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 15 Binstead Place, Avondale. All family and friends are welcome.
See you all there xx
Published in The Press on Dec. 13, 2019