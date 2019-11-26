EDE, Gerald:
On November 23, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison Ede (nee Patterson), much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Sue, Donald and Trina, and Robyn, loved and cherished granddad of Paula and Anthony, Julia and Brad, Hayden and Kelly, Nathan and Kelly, Mikayla and Luke, Daniella and Jack, and a loved great-granddad of Janaia, and Tahlia; Angel-Jade; Kayla, and Brodie. Many thanks to Access Health Care, Abbeyfield Ellesmere, St John Ambulance Ellesmere, and the staff of Christchurch Hospital for their care of Gerald. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gerald Ede, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Abbeyfield Ellesmere would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Gerald will be held in the Southbridge Hall, High Street, Southbridge, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm, interment thereafter in Ellesmere Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019