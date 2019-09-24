DEAVOLL,
Gerald Clifford Ranald:
Died peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Liz. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Geoff and Anna, Dale and Jane, Steph and Tim O'Gorman (Perth). Loved Grandad and friend of Keane, Ruby, Fleur and Olive. Loved brother of Tony, and a loved brother-in-law. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and also much loved by many extended family and friends. Donations to the Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/gdeavoll2209. Messages to the Deavoll family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, Heathcote Valley, on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019