ANDREWS,
Gerald Bruce (Archie):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, aged 67 years. Much loved father and father-in-law, poppa, brother, uncle and friend. Many thanks to the staff at BMTU Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Archie. Messages to the Andrews family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Archie will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2019