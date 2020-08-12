WESTON, Georgina Rose
(George, Georgie):
On August 9, 2020, unexpectedly, aged 26 years. Dearly loved and precious daughter and mate of Alan and Juliet, loved sister of the late Cameron and the late Lauren. A loving friend and co-worker to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Georgie Weston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Georgie's short fun filled life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 14 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020