Georgina EDWARDS

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to see Georgina's passing, and your loss Barry and..."
    - Bruce and Colleen Berryman
  • "A very dear friend who will be sadly missed. Georgie's..."
    - Adrienne Mitchell
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

EDWARDS,
Georgina Margaret:
On September 16, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare Hospital following a long illness, surrounded by family, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Barry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Duncan Swanson, loving Nana of Ben, loved daughter of the late Doug and Hilda Syme. Special thanks to the nurses and carers of WesleyCare for their kindness and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Georgina Edwards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Georgina's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019
