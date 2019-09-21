EDWARDS,
Georgina Margaret:
On September 16, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare Hospital following a long illness, surrounded by family, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Barry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Duncan Swanson, loving Nana of Ben, loved daughter of the late Doug and Hilda Syme. Special thanks to the nurses and carers of WesleyCare for their kindness and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Georgina Edwards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Georgina's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019