ROSSITER, Georgia Leigh:
On Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 21 years. Much loved daughter of Mike and Jane, dearly loved sister of Jaimee. Loved granddaughter, Niece and friend to many.
Always remembered Always loved
A special thank you to St John, and ICU south team. In lieu of flowers donations to 298 Youth Hub would be appreciated and may be made Online Only at bit.ly/GLROSSITER1711 Messages to the Rossiter family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service to celebrate Georgia's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, on Monday, November 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019