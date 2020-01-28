WISHART, George Ross:
Ross passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Leita for the past 55 years. Kindest loving dad to Jan and the late Chris, Vicki and Fiona, George and Marcia. Treasured grandad of Casey and Brendon, Tegan and Dan, Miles, Reuben, Ethan and great-grandad of little Cooper. Good friend of Nicol and Simon. A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Thursday, January 30, at 1.30pm. The service will conclude with the interment at the Wallacetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 125 Blakie Road, Ryal Bush, Invercargill 9840.
Published in The Press on Jan. 28, 2020