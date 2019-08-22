WETHEY, George Lincoln:
Dearly loved husband and companion of the late Margot for more than 62 years, devoted father and father-in-law of Jane and Rob Phillips, Dave and Tess Wethey, and Joanne (Jo) and Tony Dowell. Loved and loving grandfather of Anna and Neil, Elissa, Stuart, Caroline and Dion, Nico and Danae, Gabrielle and Leon, and the late Alexandra, Stacy and Anjuli, and Erica and Leah, and great-grandfather of Ari, Ted, Henry, and Bodhi.
"A gentleman of integrity."
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, aged 92 years. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Wethey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate George's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019