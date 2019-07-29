TIKAO,
George Waitai Tama:
Ai aue e taki hotuhotu ana te manawa, e hãruru ana te whenua i te tauka mai o te põuritaka i te rirotaka atu o te hãkoro aroha nei.
How great the sadness in the heart, the earth reverberates with grief as the news falls upon us of the passing of our beloved father.
Ko tãtau tenei, te uri o Pani e tuku ana kã roimata ki kã puna o te aroha.
Those of us left in the world of the living send forth our tears to the pool of love that swells here.
E tika ana ki te tuku i te maimai aroha ki tenei mokopuna o Teone Taare Tikao, nãna i tuku mai ki a mãtou ngã taoka whakaaro o Te Ao Kõhatu
It is right that we send our heartfelt thoughts to this grandson of Teone Taare Tikao, who bequeathed to us the conceptual treasures of the Old World.
Te poua marae nei kua wehe atu rã ki te püãhurutaka o kã tipuna.
This hospitable elder who has left this world for the warm embrace of the ancestors.
Died peacefully in his sleep at home in Christchurch, on July 27, 2019; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lois Alison Tikao and loved father of Greg, Marie, Craig, Deborah, David, Nathan and Ariana. Loved Father-in-law of Kirsty, Jacqui, Jo, Sonya and Ross and a loved Põua to his many mokopuna. A service will be held at the Rãpaki Marae, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.30am. No flowers, please. Messages to the Tikao family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press from July 29 to July 30, 2019