Guest Book View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



George Waitai Tama:

Ai aue e taki hotuhotu ana te manawa, e hãruru ana te whenua i te tauka mai o te põuritaka i te rirotaka atu o te hãkoro aroha nei.

How great the sadness in the heart, the earth reverberates with grief as the news falls upon us of the passing of our beloved father.

Ko tãtau tenei, te uri o Pani e tuku ana kã roimata ki kã puna o te aroha.

Those of us left in the world of the living send forth our tears to the pool of love that swells here.

E tika ana ki te tuku i te maimai aroha ki tenei mokopuna o Teone Taare Tikao, nãna i tuku mai ki a mãtou ngã taoka whakaaro o Te Ao Kõhatu

It is right that we send our heartfelt thoughts to this grandson of Teone Taare Tikao, who bequeathed to us the conceptual treasures of the Old World.

Te poua marae nei kua wehe atu rã ki te püãhurutaka o kã tipuna.

This hospitable elder who has left this world for the warm embrace of the ancestors.



Died peacefully in his sleep at home in Christchurch, on July 27, 2019; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lois Alison Tikao and loved father of Greg, Marie, Craig, Deborah, David, Nathan and Ariana. Loved Father-in-law of Kirsty, Jacqui, Jo, Sonya and Ross and a loved Põua to his many mokopuna. A service will be held at the Rãpaki Marae, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.30am. No flowers, please. Messages to the Tikao family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







TIKAO,George Waitai Tama:Ai aue e taki hotuhotu ana te manawa, e hãruru ana te whenua i te tauka mai o te põuritaka i te rirotaka atu o te hãkoro aroha nei.How great the sadness in the heart, the earth reverberates with grief as the news falls upon us of the passing of our beloved father.Ko tãtau tenei, te uri o Pani e tuku ana kã roimata ki kã puna o te aroha.Those of us left in the world of the living send forth our tears to the pool of love that swells here.E tika ana ki te tuku i te maimai aroha ki tenei mokopuna o Teone Taare Tikao, nãna i tuku mai ki a mãtou ngã taoka whakaaro o Te Ao KõhatuIt is right that we send our heartfelt thoughts to this grandson of Teone Taare Tikao, who bequeathed to us the conceptual treasures of the Old World.Te poua marae nei kua wehe atu rã ki te püãhurutaka o kã tipuna.This hospitable elder who has left this world for the warm embrace of the ancestors.Died peacefully in his sleep at home in Christchurch, on July 27, 2019; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lois Alison Tikao and loved father of Greg, Marie, Craig, Deborah, David, Nathan and Ariana. Loved Father-in-law of Kirsty, Jacqui, Jo, Sonya and Ross and a loved Põua to his many mokopuna. A service will be held at the Rãpaki Marae, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.30am. No flowers, please. Messages to the Tikao family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Published in The Press from July 29 to July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers