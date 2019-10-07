Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George STYLES. View Sign Service Information Geraldine Funeral Services 186 Talbot Street Geraldine , Canterbury 036938788 Death Notice



Suddenly and peacefully at home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in his 87th year. Loving husband and soulmate of Lorraine for 60 years. Loved son of the late Ellen and Henry Styles. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Betty and Jack Popham, and the late Mavis, Gladys and Margaret. Fond memories with the Harwood family. Loved son-in-law of the late Lionel and Noni Pratt. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Noeline and the late Graham, Annette and Philip, Janet, Maureen and Martin. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Donations to the Temuka St John would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A Service to celebrate George's life will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at the Geraldine Cemetery. Messages to: 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930.







