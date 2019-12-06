SEARLE, George Henry:
On December 3, 2019, aged 96, in Christchurch, dearly loved and loving husband of the late Rena, and loving Dad and Dad-in-law of Barbara and Mark, Peter and Debbie, Rodger and Glennis, special Grandad of Tim, Kyle, Alanna, Richelle, Phil, Larissa, Ryan, Juliette, Jasmine, Shivonne and Brad, and Great-Grandad of Isabel, Jonah, Micah, Marlea and Ollie. A much-loved brother and brother-in-law of Val, Dawn and Betty, and brother and brother-in-law of the late Tom, Nev, Ron, Val, Sid, Ngarita, Percy, Colleen, Mavis, Bert, Ray, Alison, Jack and Agnes. George was a great friend to all, and his legacy lives on in the lives that he touched. Messages may be addressed to the 'Searle family' c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A special thanks to the staff of Archer Village, and Christchurch Hospital Ward 24 for their kindnesses and care of George.
In Dad's words,
"a good innings"
A service to celebrate George's life will be held in the Leisure Centre at Archer Retirement Village, 166 Colombo St, Christchurch, parking on Percival St and entrance through 15 Percival St please, on Monday, December 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019