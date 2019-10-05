ROSIE, George:
15.10.1928 – 03.10.2019
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Helena, loving father of Steve, Ed, Frank, Linda, Mike and their respective partners. A loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle. Messages to the Rosie family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass for George will be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Tuesday, October 8 at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019