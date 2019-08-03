PADDON, George Alfred:
On July 30, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice Christchurch, in his 90th year, after a short illness, with grace and dignity. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much loved father of Craig, Stephanie, Philippa, Nigel, and Amanda, and loved grandfather of his 13 grandchildren. Loved partner and companion of Bev.
Rolled the last Bowl
A special thank you to the Nurse Maude Palliative care team. Messages to The Paddon family, PO Box 7123, Dunedin 9040. In accordance with George's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019