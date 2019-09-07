Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Reg 45400, SPR, RNZA WWII 2NZEF. On August 25, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital; in his 102nd year. Dearly loved husband of Marj, a much loved father and father-in-law of Roger and Mary; Russell and Karen (England); and Geoff and Jill. Dearly loved grandfather of Paul and Tracie, Blair and Toni (Hamilton), Antonia and Justyn, Nicola and Hamish Cocks, Andrew and Caroline (England), and a loved "Super GG" of all his

6 great-grandchildren. George has been the Patron of Canterbury Badminton and the former Spreydon Bowling Club. He was a Life Member of Canterbury Badminton, Spreydon Bowling Club and Spreydon Tennis Club. A special thanks to the very caring staff at Cashmere View. You always managed to get some smiles and humour from George. Messages to the Miller Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At the family's request, a cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held later.







