JAMIESON,
George Alexander:
On July 25, 2019 peacefully at Tuarangi Home, Ashburton surrounded by his loving family. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jennifer. Much loved father and father-in-law of Donovan and Leanne, Richelle and Darryl, Katrina and Bruce Moore, Glenn and Caroline. Treasured grandad of Chloe, Dion, Alan, and Jo; Jessica, Hannah, and Amber; Kerry and Aimee, Ben and Hannah, Louise and Sam and Courtney; Glen, Alex, and very special great-grandad of the late Willow, Kris, Archie, Parker, Brooklyn, Hayleigh, Ava, and Austin. Special thanks to the staff of Tuarangi Home for their love and care of George in his final days. Messages to 29 Chertsey Line Road, RD 2 Ashburton 7772. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at the Chertsey Hall, Chertsey Line Road, Chertsey on Wednesday, July 31, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Chertsey Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 27 to July 29, 2019