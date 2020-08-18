HOWDEN,

George Derek (Digger):

15.1.1932 -15.8.2020

Dearly loved husband of Mary for 64 years, loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Jennifer (Oamaru), Rosemary and Noel Hende (Ross), David and Barbara (Blackball), and Kay Bishell (Nelson). Loved grandfather of Jason, Melissa-Jane, Rory and Tegan, Nathan, Michael and Shannon Hende, Jacinda, Stacey and Ben, and partners. Loved grandfather of his 19 great-grandchildren. Loved and respected uncle, cousin and friend to many, and great friend of Johnny Minto and Sylvia Hibbs. Messages to 14 Edwyn Street, Blackball. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to Granger House Rest Home, Greymouth, would be appreciated and could be made at the service. A celebration of Digger's life will be held at the Blackball Workingmens Club on Wednesday at 2.00pm, followed by cremation.

