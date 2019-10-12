Acknowledgment

HERBERT, George Joseph:

Glenice, Michael, Anne-Marie and extended family would like to say a big thank you to all who sent messages, flowers, baking, cards and phone calls at the time of his death. We appreciate that so many people travelled to be with us. Thank you to Father Hamesh Wyatt, and those who helped at the service. Also to George's visitors during his illness, we so appreciate the time you spent with him. A special thank you to the exceptional staff at Oban for your dedication to George and support to his loved ones, and to all the wonderful staff at Resthaven. Please accept this as a personal expression of our gratitude.



Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers