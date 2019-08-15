HERBERT, George Joseph:
Passed away at Resthaven Village, Gore, on August 13, 2019, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Glenice, loved father, father-in-law and Pop of Michael and Lauren, Jorja, Mikayla, Emilee, and Lukas (Brisbane); Anne Marie and Glen Tervoert (London).
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Saturday, August 17, at 10.30am. Messages to 22B Canning Street, Gore 9710.
