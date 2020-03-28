George GOULD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George GOULD.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

GOULD, George Roland:
(Flt Lft 414612 DFC) On March 15th, 2020, at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 97. Dearly loved husband of the late Natalie Gould. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Jan, and Elizabeth and the late Robert Scott. Dearly loved Grandfather of Simon, Matthew and Andrew; Tim and Ben and their families; Sophia and Lucas, William and Georgia; Ziggy and Willa Gould. Sam and Sophie; Charlotte, George and Annabel Scott. We are very grateful to Miriam Ell and also the staff at Merivale Retirement Village for his care. Following George's wishes a private family service has been held at Rotherham.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.