GOULD, George Roland:
(Flt Lft 414612 DFC) On March 15th, 2020, at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 97. Dearly loved husband of the late Natalie Gould. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Jan, and Elizabeth and the late Robert Scott. Dearly loved Grandfather of Simon, Matthew and Andrew; Tim and Ben and their families; Sophia and Lucas, William and Georgia; Ziggy and Willa Gould. Sam and Sophie; Charlotte, George and Annabel Scott. We are very grateful to Miriam Ell and also the staff at Merivale Retirement Village for his care. Following George's wishes a private family service has been held at Rotherham.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020