GEMMELL, George Lomey:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Mayfair, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn for 55 years. Much loved Dad of Steven, Janine, and Nicholas. Loved Grandad of Nicholas, and Zach, and a loved brother of Laurie, Ila, Digby, Garry, and Reon. A special thank you to Somerfield House and Mayfair for their wonderful care of George. Messages for the Gemmell Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for George will be held in our chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, February 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 6, 2020