FIFE, George Henery:
On Monday, June 8, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85. Adoring husband and soulmate of Audrey for over 63 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Christine, Dianne and Dale, Anthony, Elizabeth and Michael. A loved grandfather to Jason, Bradley and Brittany. The family would like to thank the staff in ward 19 at Christchurch Hospital for taking care of George over his last days. Messages to the Fife Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ghfife0806 or at the service. A celebration of George's life will be held in St Saviour's at Holy Trinity, 17 Winchester Street, Lyttelton, on Monday, June 15, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 10 to June 13, 2020