CROZIER, George Lever
(Geordie, No Mess Geordie):
After a courageous battle, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora, aged 94. Uncle and great-uncle of John, Bernard, Leonie, and their families. Adopted brother and uncle of the Cairns Family (Bill, Irene, Bob, Tom, Willy, and their families). Best friend of Joan. Long-time friend and fishing mate of Donald (Buzz). Messages to Geordie's Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Geordie's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, January 15, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020