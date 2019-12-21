Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George CRIMP. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



On December 15, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Noeline (nee O'Brien). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Kevin Swete (Christchurch), Sue and Allan Partridge (Brisbane), and Peter Crimp and Susan Hay (Sydney). Much loved grandfather of Jonathan Swete (Christchurch), Tim Swete and Cassie Meyer (Christchurch), Benjamin Crimp (Sydney) and Daniel Crimp (Sydney). A very proud great-grandfather of George Swete (9 weeks). The family would like to thank the St John's Ambulance Service, the staff of the Emergency Dept and the staff of wards 12 and 14 for the professionalism, empathy and compassion they extended to George (Ronald) and his family. A very special thanks also to the wonderful staff at Archer Retirement Village. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and maybe made on line at bit.ly/grcrimp1512. Messages to the family of George Ronald Crimp, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private family cremation has been held according to George's (Ron's) wishes and a celebration of his life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1.00pm.







