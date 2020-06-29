CARRUTHERS,
George Meyrick (Meyrick):
On June 26, 2020, at Clutha Views Hospital, Balclutha; in his 90th year. Loved husband of Maire, much loved father and father-in-law of Rosemary, Margret and Les, Michelle, Elizabeth and Phill, loved Grandfather of Luke, and Andrew; Jacob; Hillary, and Fiona, loved son of the late Andrew and Hazel Carruthers, and brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Barbara. A private family interment for Meyrick will be held on Friday, July 3. Meyrick's family and friends are invited to join the family afterwards from 3.00pm at the Clinton Community Centre to enjoy Smoko and share memories. Messages C/- Rosemary Carruthers, PO Box 628, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press from June 29 to July 1, 2020