BOJARSKI,
George Francis (Frank):
On July 20, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Carrol, cherished father and father-in-law of Tina and Tony Wills, treasured Dzia Dzia of Krysta.
Rest in peace
Spoczywaj w pokoju
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frank Bojarski, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau, This Day (Tuesday), at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
