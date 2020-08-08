BODDY, George William:

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Auverne Lorraine (nee Tinnelly), loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Marjan, Lorraine and Phillip (both deceased), and Kevin and Julianne, adored granddad of Libby, Katie, Sara and Sahib, Tessa (deceased), Logan, Ella and Harriet, loved uncle and good friend to many. In his 95th year.

Messages to 92 Sinnott Road, Greymouth. A special thank you to the staff at Te Nikau Hospital, Greymouth. Flowers respectfully declined. A funeral mass for George will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Tuesday, August 11, at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. A rosary will be held at St Patricks Church on Monday, August 10, at 7.00pm.

