George BODDY

Service Information
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Patricks Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
High Street
Greymouth
Interment
Following Services
Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery
Death Notice

BODDY, George William:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Auverne Lorraine (nee Tinnelly), loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Marjan, Lorraine and Phillip (both deceased), and Kevin and Julianne, adored granddad of Libby, Katie, Sara and Sahib, Tessa (deceased), Logan, Ella and Harriet, loved uncle and good friend to many. In his 95th year.
Rest in Peace
Messages to 92 Sinnott Road, Greymouth. A special thank you to the staff at Te Nikau Hospital, Greymouth. Flowers respectfully declined. A funeral mass for George will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Tuesday, August 11, at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. A rosary will be held at St Patricks Church on Monday, August 10, at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020
