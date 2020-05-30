BENNS, George Henry:
On May 26, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by the family he loved so much. 'Beloved' of Heather. Deeply loved and respected father and Grandfather of Jeremy and Marie, Courtney and Ethan, Mason, Brie and Cooper, Chris and Andrea, Josh, Kate, Emma and April. Special G.G. of wee Mila. Loved by all his Australian family, Graham, Susan and David, Arthur and Ros, Peter and Caron and their families. George was always there for the boys and their special friends. Cars, good advice, Sunday sessions will be remembered fondly. A huge thank you to Delia, Gail and the teams at Nurse Maude and Access, whose endless help and advice enabled George to remain at home with family and friends. You fought to the end Georgie and won the big race! We miss you so much already. A private cremation has been held. A get together to share the good times will be held some time later when planes once again cross the ditch.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020