ANDERSON, George David:
Passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Monday, November 18, 2019. Dearly Loved husband to Karen and loved son-in-law to Marie Swift. Special Stepdad to Rick and Lyndall, Denise and Pete. Loving Grandpa to his 16 grandchildren. Treasured brother and brother-in-law to Marie and Sim, Diane and Brian, Craig and Debbie, and Steven and Gwen. A Farewell for George will be held at the Mount Maunganui Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day Saints, 79 Eversham Road, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, This Day (Saturday), at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Oreiwhata Urapa, Pukehina.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019