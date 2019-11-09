Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 (2 days before his 72nd birthday), at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved father, father-in-law and Grandad Geoff of Tracey, Josh, Isla, Peyton and Reid Wilson, and Steven, Kristy, Lily and Alice Tuer. Dearly loved partner for 20 years of Lesley Corkin. Much loved brother of David and Fay Tuer (Sunrise Beach, Queensland). Great mate of Malcolm, Neville and Ken Corkin and their families. The family wish to thank Matt, Jenny and all the staff at Christchurch Hospital Oncology, Radiology, Community Nurses, Nurse Maude and Nurse Maude Hospice in his last few days. The doctors and staff at Pegasus Medical Centre and Pharmacy, thank you to you all. Messages to the Tuer Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Celebration of Geoff's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Tuesday November 12, at 2.00pm.







