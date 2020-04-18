TEEHAN,
Geoffrey John (Geoff):
On Friday, April 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a long illness; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Velma for 50 years. Much loved and respected Dad of Nicci, Sarah and Preston, loved father-in-law of Eli and Kerry-Anne. Loved Grandad of Liam and Lissy; Sharn, Kalem, and Chae. Much loved brother of Chris and Chris.
"Forever in blue jeans"
The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, the Palliative Care team, the Oncology Department atdr liz johnson hoon hay Christchurch Hospital and Dr Liz Johnson at the Hoon Hay Medical Centre for their dedication and kindness in caring for Geoff at this time. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation will take place. Messages to the Teehan family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020