Geoffrey TE ARIKI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geoffrey TE ARIKI.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

TE ARIKI, Geoffrey:
On September 27, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved son of Tutai, and his brothers and sisters. Loved partner of Rae, and cherished father of Jacob, Tukumarie, Matakeu, Titaá, Te ata Rangi, Ngahere, and Anaru. Loved papa of Nalicia, Taukaea, Elepise, Lekeisha, ásitomani, Makahni, Ngatokorua, Keny, Ma'ara-metua, Lucky, Elekana, and Pepi. A Funeral Service for Geoffrey will be held in the Harewod Crematorium Chapel, entrance off Gardiners Road and Wilkinson Road, on Friday, October 2, at 11.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.