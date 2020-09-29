TE ARIKI, Geoffrey:
On September 27, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved son of Tutai, and his brothers and sisters. Loved partner of Rae, and cherished father of Jacob, Tukumarie, Matakeu, Titaá, Te ata Rangi, Ngahere, and Anaru. Loved papa of Nalicia, Taukaea, Elepise, Lekeisha, ásitomani, Makahni, Ngatokorua, Keny, Ma'ara-metua, Lucky, Elekana, and Pepi. A Funeral Service for Geoffrey will be held in the Harewod Crematorium Chapel, entrance off Gardiners Road and Wilkinson Road, on Friday, October 2, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 29, 2020