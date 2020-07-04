STODDART,

Geoffrey Martin (Geoff):

Sue and family sincerely thank everyone for the kindness and support following the passing of Geoff, a much loved husband, father and father-in-law. We are very grateful for the phone calls, visits, cards, flowers and baking that just keep coming. And to Chris's young farmer friends that helped set up the Carew Hall, thank you. Special thanks to those that travelled long distances to be with us, and those that contributed to Geoff's service, to make it so memorable, including Craig from Geraldine Funeral Services, thank you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from our family.



