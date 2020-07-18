Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Geoffrey David (Geoff):



Died after a short illness on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch aged 64 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Carron; loved Dad of Kathryn Outram and Nick Williams, Fiona Outram and Johannes Ballantyne; loved grandad of Blair, Noah, Honour, Pace, Ezra, and Ashton. Only son of Lorna (dec) and Dave (dec) Stevenson; loved brother and brother-in-law of Esmae (dec) and Roy Davison (Weston), Ngaire and Errol Wills (Duntroon), Rosie and Wayne Hobbs, and Marion and David Horsburgh. Loved uncle of Michael Wills and Melissa, Sarah and Blair Hamilton, Brendon Adamson (dec) Wayne Adamson, Nicola Davison, Ben and Jayne Heaney, and families. Messages to the family may be sent to PO Box 8326, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gdstevenson1507. A Celebration of Geoff's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, July 20, at 1.00pm, before his final road trip to Oamaru, where a graveside service will be held at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2.00pm. You're welcome to join the family at either service.









Published in The Press on July 18, 2020

